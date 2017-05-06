Petron pasok sa PSL beach volley q’finals By Angelito Oredo Bandera

WINALIS nina Cherry Ann Rondina at Bernadette Pons ng Petron Sprint ang kanilang dalawang laro sa Pool B upang pangunahan ang iba pang koponan na umusad sa quarterfinal round ng women’s division ng 2017 Belo-Philippine Super Liga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup sa Sands at SM by the Bay.

Pinalasap nina Rondina at Pons ng tanging kabiguan ang tambalang Wensh Tiu at Abie Nuval, 21-8, 21-13, upang okupahin ang unang silya sa Pool B. Una na nitong tinalo ang F2 Logistics A nina Cyd Demicillo at Frtiz Gallenero.

Tinalo naman ng Cignal HD-B nina Janine Marciano at Mylene Paat ang pares nina Abigail Marano at Charlene Cruz ng F2 Logistics-B, 21-10, 24-26 at 15-10 upang buhayin ang kanilang tsansa sa Pool C.

Posibleng maganap ang triple tie sa Pool C matapos na una nang nagwagi ang Generika Ayala-A nina Patty Orendain at Fiola Ceballos.

Siniguro din nina Danica Gendrauli at Jackilyn Estoquia ng Sta. Lucia Realtors ang isang silya sa Pool D matapos patalsikin sina Kathleen Barrinuevo at Cherilyn Sindayen ng Foton, 21-16, 21-16.

Nakasiguro na rin ng quarterfinals spot mula sa Pool A ang Perpetual Help tandem nina Marichu Medalla at Bianca Tripoli at Cignal HD nina Jovelyn Gonzaga at Maica Morada na may tig-isang panalo habang napatalsik matapos na mabigo ng dalawang beses sina Rosalie Pepito at Kathleen Arado ng Generika Ayala B.

—Angelito Oredo

