Tumbok Karera Tips, May 06, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) More Or Less; TUMBOK – (6) Virgin Empire; LONGSHOT – (3) Principal Queen / Battlegroud

Race 2 : PATOK – (7) Suzie Cat; TUMBOK – (1) Mayumi; LONGSHOT – (3) Plug Ceremony

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Valenzuela; TUMBOK – (3) Nerissa; LONGSHOT – (1) Expecto Patronum

Race 4 : PATOK – (7) Kailuphia; TUMBOK – (9) Daluyong; LONGSHOT – (5) Tunnel Vision

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Fussion Drive; TUMBOK – (2) Splitfire Dini/Copernicus; LONGSHOT – (3) Abakada

Race 6 : PATOK – (8) Popsicle; TUMBOK – (4) Air Supply; LONGSHOT – (6) Veni Vidi Vici

Race 7 : PATOK – (4) August Moon; TUMBOK – (9) Toscana; LONGSHOT – (3) Radian Talisman / Buenasnochesenores

Race 8 : PATOK – (1) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (3) Mon Mon Mon; LONGSHOT – (2) Ruler Of Nations

Race 9 : PATOK – (3) Mayweather; TUMBOK – (1) Port Angeles; LONGSHOT – (4) Big Boy Vito

Race 10 : PATOK – (5) Take The Crown; TUMBOK – (9) Princess Atiana; LONGSHOT – (2) Toinfinitynbeyond

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.