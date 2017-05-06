Mega umalis ng Pinas para makapagsolo, may pinagdaraanan

NASA ibang bansa ngayon si Megastar Sharon Cuneta para magkaroon ng quality time para sa kanyang sarili. Inamin ni Mega na dumaan siya sa matinding “pain and fatigue” nitong mga nakaraang linggo.

Narito ang kanyang mahabang post sa Instagram, “Bye for now, Philippines. The girl’s been through way too much pain and fatigue in the past few weeks, she has to collect herself and regroup once again.

“Being away from everything mundane and familiar provides a different, fresh perspective.”

“The only thing I hate about being away from my family is, well, just that. But we all always have to take care of #1 too — meaning, ourselves.

“Otherwise how can we take care of others? Love and God bless us all! Disappearing muna. Thank God for a huge world apart from what we already know.

“P.S. In my seat — and airline pajamas.”