James, Nadine may sorpresa para sa Jadine fans By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

KINUMPIRMA nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre ang balitang nanakawan sila sa Amerika kung saan nag-concert ang magka-love team. Nawala ang branded bag ni Nadine habang mga gadgets naman ang natangay mula kay James. Pagbalik ng Pilipinas, bising-busy na ang JaDine love team sa kaliwa’t kanang TV guestings. Nag-taping sila para sa Family Feud last Tuesday. Pa-guest-guest daw muna ang magka-loveteam habang hinahanda na ang susunod na proyekto nila sa Kapamilya network. Pilit namang iniintriga ng iba ang JaDine tandem sa bagong “korona” nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo bilang Box-Office King & Queen. Kung King & Queen ang KathNiel, napili naman bilang Prince & Princess of Philippine Television sina James at Nadine. Tanging nasabi na lang daw ng dalawa ay abangan ng fans nila ang susunod na project na gagawin nila. Sa ngayon daw kasi ay naka-focus ang career nila on music. Katatapos lang ng concert tour nila abroad and now ay magiging busy sila promoting their new album.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.