Juday sumikat, naging milyonaryo dahil kay Alfie Lorenzo

JUDY Ann Something’s dropping of her manager Alfie Lorenzo leaves a bad taste in the mouth.
Tito Alfie plucked Juday out of OBSCURITY, when no one was paying attention to her. It was tito Alfie who nurtured her since she was eight years old yata.
In her career which spans more than two decades, no one maligned Juday because of tito Alfie who is known for his fiery stance.
Juday was a nobody when tito Alfie helped her. Kung hindi siya tinulungan, she wouldn’t be the millionaire that she is now. She wouldn’t have luxury vehicles and several properties kung hindi dahil kay tito Alfie.
And now that she’s an established star ay bigla niyang iniwan si tito Alfie? Bakit, ang feeling ba niya ay sikat pa siya? Matagal nang kumaway sa kanya ang pagkalaos, ‘no!
If you have been nurtured for 32 years and you left someone, anong gusto mong isipin sa iyo ng fans mo? Na magaling ka, na marunong kang tumanaw ng utang na loob?
Juday, you were nothing when tito Alfie plucked you from obscurity. That’s a FACT!!!
