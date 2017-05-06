Maja tinotoo ang sampal kay Roxanne: Grabe, napahiyaw ako!

BONGGA si Roxanne Barcelo dahil lutang na lutang ang kanyang pagiging aktres lately.

Sa Wildflower ay angat ang kanyang portrayal bilang Natalie na kontrabida sa buhay ni Maja Salvador.

“Ang galing din ni Maja kaya sobrang ginanahan din ako sa kanya,” she said. There was one scene raw na nasaktan talaga siya sa sampal ni Maja.

“Kasalanan ko kasi tsinika sa akin ni Maja na ‘oy, baks, dadayain ko na lang ‘yung sampal.’ Baks, ‘wag.’

Mahirap tumayming kasi hindi pa kami nagkasampalan ever so hindi ko matatantiya. Sabi niya, ‘baks, malakas ako manampal.’ Sabi ko, ‘chika lang ‘yan.’

“Nu‘ng masampal ako, ‘yung hiyaw ko wala naman sa cue ni direk ‘yun. Ang sakit talaga. Parang almost one week na ‘pag hinawakan ko ‘yung mukha ko parang nasa loob ‘yung dugo.”

‘Yan ang chika ni Roxanne sa presscon ng “Way of the Cross,” her second international film after “Blood Hunters.”

Sa “Way of the Cross” ay role ni Maria ang ginagampanan ni Roxanne, “Isa siya malaking challenge sa akin kasi may mga twists and turns sa chacater ko dito. I think 2017 is full of characters I’ve never dealt with on a deep level.

“Ang line ni Alvin Anson, ‘she’s one of the pillars of this church. Isa akong volunteer sa church. Lahat ng characters may twists. And I love twists,” say ng dalaga.