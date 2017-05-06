Danica tinalakan ng Netizens: Lupet mo! Ang dapat mong pagsabihan yang Tito mo!

DANICA Sotto-Pingris came to the rescue of her pinsan Ciara Sotto who was maligned by the bashers after senator Tito Sotto’s infamous “na-ano lang joke” against Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

Nadamay kasi si Ciara maging ang anak nito sa galit ng netizens kay Sen. Sotto. Na-bash din si Ciara dahil single mom din ito.

“Please wag kayo dito mag comment. Respect her account. “May mga nasaktan man pero unfair na idamay niyo siya pati ang pamangkin ko. Sorry if may mga na hurt but pls let her enjoy her vacation.

“Respect ang gusto niyo diba po? Pls also show her some respect.” ‘Yan ang mga tweet ni Danica.

Unfair para kay Danica na idamay sina Ciara at ang anak nito. Bakit, Danica, hindi rin ba unfair ang na-ano ka lang comment ni Sen. Sotto kay Secretary Taguiwalo?

Ang dapat mong pagsabihan ay ang tito mong mahilig sa tasteless jokes tapos magso-sorry. Sisisihin pa ang public dahil hindi raw nakuha ang kanyang joke.

Also, tell him that jokes should be confined to noontime shows and comedy bars at hindi sa hearing ng confirmation ng appointed officials.

“Pag sa anak nya di okay pero pag sa ibang tao okay lang? Hahahaha ang LUPET N’yo.”

“Sna inisip ng tatay nya un bago magsalita. mas nakakahiya yun para sa

nirerespeto na tao sa gobyerno.”

“Di nman sna cya madadamay kng naging maingat LNG ang ama nya sa pananalita. Nakita nya baho ng iba, baho ng pamilya nya, nakalimutan nya! Pweeeeeeee!”

“Sabihan mo tito mo na unfair din kay sec judy na sabihan siyang na ano lang tapos joke. Epal ka!”

“Tito Sotto ok lng din ba sau na tawagin ang anak mo na NA ANO lng? Be careful with your words senator cause words matters.”