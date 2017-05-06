Alden todo na ang paghahanda para sa bonggang concert By Jun Nardo Bandera

PUSPUSAN na ang paghahanda ni Alden Richards sa kanyang “Upsurge” concert sa Kia Theater sa May 27. Hands on ang Pambansang Bae sa lahat ng detalye ng concert niya dahil magsisilbi rin niya itong regalo sa kanyang fans. Maging sa mga kakantahin ay kasama rin si Alden sa pagpili. Inaabangan na rin kung sino ang special guests ni Alden sa concert. May balitang isa sa guests si Maine Mendoza pero wala pang kumpirmasyon. Samanatala, sa series na Destined To Be Yours, ina-bangan na ng AlDub Nation ang susunod na magaganap sa pag-iibigan ng dalawang bida ngayong pinakawalan na ni Badong (Juancho Trivino) si Sinag (Maine).

