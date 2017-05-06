Bianca King sinuwerte sa ABS; Pusong Ligaw wagi sa rating By Ervin Santiago Bandera

SINUWERTE agad si Bianca King sa unang proyekto niya sa ABS-CBN. Trending at hataw agad kasi sa ratings game ang serye nila ni Beauty Gonzales na Pusong Ligaw. In fairness, puro papuri ang natatanggap ng dalawang aktres dahil sa intense at convincing acting na ipinakikita nila sa serye. Sey nga ng isang netizen, mas gumaling na raw sa pag-arte si Bianca at mas ramdam na ng manonood ang presence niya. Sey nga ni Bianca sa isang panayam, “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, sa another chance na ibinigay sa akin ng ABS-CBN to make a comeback. At salamat sa lahat ng nakaka-appreciate sa ginagawa namin sa Pusong Ligaw.” Last Thursday, wagi na naman sa rating ang PS, nakakuha ito ng 19% base sa datos ng Kantar National TV. Ito rin ang nangungunang programa sa afternoon block sa buong bansa with 18.6%. Hinihintay na rin ng viewers ang muling pagkikita ng mga karakter nina Bianca at Beauty, at kung paanong magkukrus ang kanilang mga landas ngayong may kanya-kanya na silang buhay. Siyempre, waiting na rin ang mga millennials sa pagtatagpo ng loveteam nina Sofia Andres at Diego Loyzaga na siyang magbibigay ng kilig sa mga manonood. Kasama rin cast ng Pusong Ligaw sina Enzo Pineda, Raymond Bagatsing, Smokey Manaloto, Shalala, Justin Cuyugan at marami pang iba, sa direksyon nina GB Sampedro, Garry Fernando, Elfren Vibar at Henry King Quitain.

