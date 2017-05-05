Gretchen Ho nailang nang tinukso kay Robi

Awkward! ‘Yan ang naramdaman ng dating magdyowa na sina Gretchen Ho at Robi Domingo na muling nagkrus ang landas sa isang event kamakailan.

Tinuksu-tukso kasi ng audience ang dalawang Kapamilya TV host na parehong present sa isang product launch kung saan nakasama rin nila sina Sarah Geronimo at Alden Richards.

Kung hindi kami nagkakamali, that was the first time na magkasama uli ang dating magdyowa sa isang public event after their break up.

Nang matanong si Gretchen kung na-awkward ba siya nang interbyuhin niya ang ex-boyfriend sa stage, tugon ng dalaga, “Konti kasi siguro you can’t expect it to be like fully normal. But I think we’re good.

We’re good friends, hindi naman sobra, sakto lang.”