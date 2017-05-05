Pinay napatunay guilty sa pag-abandona sa kanyang patay na sanggol sa HK INQUIRER.net

￼NAGPASOK ng guilty plea ang overseas Filipino worker (OFW) na pag-abandona ng kanyang patay na bagong silang na sanggol na lalaki sa Hong Kong. Noong Marso 21, palihim na nanganak ang 37-anyos na domestic helper na si Aileen Ongcoy Grado sa loob ng bahay ng kanyang amo. Ngunit makalipas ang ilang minuto, huminto sa pag-iyak at wala nang buhay ang sanggol na lalaki. Dahil sa takot na madiskubre ng kanyang amo, ibinalot nito ang sanggol sa mga damit at plastic bag at itinago sa isang toilet sa Tsuen Wan, ayon sa South China Morning Post. Una siyang kinasuhan ng one count ng infanticide ngunit ibinaba ito matapos lumabas sa autopsy report na wala namang galos at sugat na nakita sa sanggol. Sinintensiyahan si Grado ng 12 buwang pagkakabilanggo. Natagpuan ang mga labi ng sanggol noong Abril 4, dahilan para sumuko si Grado sa Philippine Consulate General.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.