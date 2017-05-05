Abaya, iba pa inireklamo sa hindi magamit na tren ng MRT By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inireklamo ng katiwalian sa Office of the Ombudsman si dating Transportation Sec. Joseph Emilio Abaya kaugnay ng hindi magamit na mga bagong tren ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

Kasama sa inireklamo ng Anti-Trapo Movement of the Philippines, Liga ng Eksplosibong Pagbabago at United Filipino Consumers and Commuters sina DOTC Usec. Jose Lotilla, dating chairman ng Bids and Awards Committee ; at mga miyembro ng BAC na sina Rene Limcaoco, Julianito Bucayan Jr., Catherine Gonzales; dating project implementation team head Ramon Buenafe at Metro Rail Transit Director for Operations Deo Leo Manalo.

Panahon ni Abaya ng bumili ang DOTC ng mga tren sa Chinese company na Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co. na nagkakahalaga ng P3.8 bilyon.

Ayon sa mga nagrereklamo lugi ang gobyerno sa kontrata ng pagbili ng 48 bagon na hindi nagagamit dahil hindi akma ang onboard signaling system module nito sa lumang ginagamit ng MRT.

Kinatawan ng mga grupo si Al Vitangcol na nasibak bilang general manager ng MRT 3 dahil sa mga anomalyang kinasangkutan nito.

Si Vitangcol ay nahaharap sa kasong graft kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong kontrata ng MRT 3 at PH Trams kung saan incorporator ang kanyang tiyuhin.

Siya ay inakusahan din na nagtangkang mangikil sa isang kompanya na nais gumawa ng proyekto para sa MRT.

