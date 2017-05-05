Dumlao, 3 pa nagpasok ng not guilty plea kaugnay ng pagdukot sa helper ng pinatay na Koreano INQUIRER.net

NAGPASOK ng not guilty plea si dating Philippine National Police Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG) Superintendent Rafael Dumlao at tatlong kapwa akusado kaugnay ng pagdukot kay Marisa Dawis Morquicho, ang kasambahay ng pinatay na negosyanteng Koreano na si South Korean Jee Ick-Joo. Nahaharap sina Dumlao, Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel, SPO4 Roy Villegas at Jerry Omlang sa mga kasong serious illegal detention at carnapping sa Angeles City, Pampanga Regional Trial Court Branch 58. Ang kaso ay kaugnay ng pagdukot kay Morquicho, matapos itong dukutin kasama si Jee, sa kanilang bahay sa Friendship Plaza Subdivision, Pampanga noong Oktubre 2016. Kinuha rin ang kanilang sasakyan na isang itim na Ford Expedition (ABT-1915). “Arraigned in a language known and understood by them, each accused in the presence and with the assistance of their respective counsels, pleaded not guilty of each offense charged,” sabi ng korte. Itinakda ang pre-trial ssa Hulyo 19, 2017. Nahaharap din ang mga akusado ng kasong homicide kaugnay ng pagpatay kay Jee. Kasama sa kasong homicide ay ang may-ari na si Gream Funeral Services na si Gerardo “Ding” Santiago, kinasuhan bilang accessory. Itinakda ang arraignment para sa kasong homicide sa Mayo 31.

