Palasyo dismayado sa hindi pakikipag-ugnayan sa gobyerno ng UN Special Rapporteur

DISMAYADO ang Palasyo matapos mabigong makipag-ugnayan ang bumibisitang si United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard para imbestigahan ang umano’y talamak na extrajudicial killings sa bansa.

Sa isang pahayag, iginiit ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na wala man lang naging abiso si Callamard sa kanyang pagpunta sa Pilipinas.

“We are aware that Dr. Callamard is currently in the Philippines and we are. disappointed that, in not contacting our government in advance of this visit, she has sent a clear signal that she is not interested in getting an objective perspective on the issues that are the focus of her responsibility,” sabi ni Abella.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng reklamo hinggil sa EJK simula nang ipatupad ng gobyerno ang gera kontra droga.

“On September 26, 2016 we sent a letter to Dr. Callamard congratulating her on her appointment as UN Special Rapporteur and in that letter we issued an invitation for her to visit the Philippines to meet with members of our government and others to get our perspective on the drug menace confronting our country and the efforts of law enforcement and others to address that challenge within the means allowed by Philippine law,” dagdag ni Abella.

Matatandaang paulit-ulit na minumura ni Duterte ang UN dahil umano sa pakikialam sa panloob na problema ng Pilipinas.

“Our hope at that time was that Dr. Callamard would accept this invitation as part of a commitment to carry out her new responsibilities in a manner that was objective and fair to all perspectives on this important issue,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na hindi sumagot si Callamard sa imbitasyon ng Pilipinas.

“That assessment has been reinforced by the fact that Dr. Callamard has arrived in the Philippines in a manner that circumvents all recognized United Nations protocols for such visits and, more importantly, at the very time our government has a senior-level delegation traveling to Geneva to meet with officials of the Office of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights as part of the 3rd Cycle of the Universal Period Review of the Philippines and the issue of human rights,” sabi pa ni Abella.

Umani ng pagbatikos ang kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga dahil sa nangyayaring EJKs.

“Our commitment to carrying out the President’s social justice agenda remains as strong as our commitment to ensuring that our nation is freed from the damage done daily to millions of our people by the proliferation of illegal drugs throughout. our country. The goals associated with these commitments are complementary. and the efforts to achieve them are being carried out in a manner that respects our laws,” dagdag ni Abella.