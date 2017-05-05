Wala ng condom, pills sa 2020

Wala na umanong suplay ng condom, pills at iba pang contraceptive ang bansa sa 2020.

Kaya nanawagan si House Deputy Speaker at Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano sa Korte Suprema na wakasan na ang temporary retraining order laban sa certification ng contraceptives product sa bansa na ipinataw nito noong Hunyo 17, 2015.

Pinagbawalan ng TRO ang Food and Drugs Administration na i-renew ang certificate of registration ng mga contraceptives na kailangan bago makapagbenta sa publiko.

“Women have started to feel the shortage. And the eventual total unavailability of contraceptives will affect millions and millions of women who rely on these, number one, not to get pregnant, and also for other health issues that could only be addressed by these products,” ani Cayetano.

Sinabi ng lady solon na nais ng SC na dagdag ng FDA ang requirement bago magbigay ng sertipikasyon. Partikular niyang tinukoy ang pagdinig sa oposisyon ng mga ProLife.

Iginiit ni Cayetano na walang batayan sa batas ang nais na ito ng SC.

“The Supreme Court had been misled by ‘Pro-Life’ petitioners into requiring the FDA to hold public hearings, since the process is not even required for registering other health products, such as medicines for hypertension, diabetes or even cancer,” ani Cayetano. “This is a serious women’s issue that the public needs to understand. Gusto ng Supreme Court, bawat contraceptive brand magkakaroon ng public hearing. But there is nothing in the law that says that, and so the High Court, with all due respect, cannot impose that.”

Apatnaput tatlong porsyento ng contraceptives ay hindi na maibebenta matapos na hindi ma-renew ang kanilang certification noong Marso.

Labingsiyam na porsyento naman ang mage-expire ngayong taon, ayon kay Dr. Junice Melgar, miyembro ng national implementing committee for the RH Law ng Department of Health.