Gusto ng bitay kumonti-Pulse Asia

Kumonti ang bilang ng mga Filipino na naniniwala na dapat ibalik ang parusang kamatayan sa bansa, ayon sa survey ng Pulse Asia. Sa survey na ginawa noong Marso, 67 porsyento ang nagsabi na dapat ibalik ang death penalty, mas mababa sa 81 porsyento na naitala noong Hulyo. Sa mga pabor, 74 porsyento ang nasa Metro Manila, 61 porsyento sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, 66 porsyento sa Visayas at 74 porsyento sa Mindanao. Tumaas naman ang bilang ng mga naniniwala hindi ito dapat ibalik. Mula sa 11 porsyento noong Hulyo, umakyat ito sa 25 porsyento. Ayaw ng 18 porsyento sa Metro Manila, 30 porsyento sa iba pang bahagi ng Luzon, 25 porsyento sa Visayas at 20 porsyento sa Mindanao. Sa tanong kung anu-anong karumaldumal na krimen ang dapat na patawan ng kamatayan, nangunguna ang panggagahasa na nakakuha ng 97 porsyento. Sumunod naman ang murder (88 porsyento), pagbebenta ng ipinagbabawal na gamot (71 porsyento) kidnap for ransom (46 porsyento), at plunder o pandarambong sa kaban ng bayan (33 porsyento). Samantala, pinakamarami (55 porsyento) ang naniniwala na dapat payagan ng batas na makulong ang mga 15-taong gulang pataas na nakagawa ng krimen. Sumunod naman ang 12-anyos pataas na nakakuha ng 20 porsyento at 9 porsyento ang pagpaparusa sa siyam na taong gulang pataas. Ang survey ay ginawa noong Marso 15-20. Kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa. Mayroon itong error of margin na plus/minus 3 at 95 porsyentong confidence level.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.