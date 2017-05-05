Abu Sayyaf patay ilang oras matapos makatakas sa kulungan sa Bohol Inquirer

NAPATAY ang isang miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf tatlong oras matapos umanong tumakas mula sa kulungan sa Bohol. Dead on arrival si Saad Samad Kiram, alyas Abu Saad ganap na alas-5 kaninang umaga sa Gov Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, Tagbilaran City. Matatandaang naaresto si Kiram habang naghahanap ng pagkain sa Bohol. “Pinaimbestigahan ko na ‘yan,” sabi Senior Police Superintendent Felipe Natividad, director ng Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO). Naaresto si Kiram noong Huwebes ng umaga sa Barangay Tanawan, Tubigon matapos siyang lumabas sa pinagtataguan para maghanap ng pagkain. Dinala siya sa BPPO para sa interogasyon ngunit nagawang makatakas ganap na ala-1 ng umaga. Papunta umano si Kiram sa bayan ng Cortes, tinatayang 15 munuto ang layo sakay ng kotse mula sa Tagbilaran City, dahilan para ialerto ng mga otoridad ang mga pulis sa munisipalidad. Nasukol ang suspek sa Barangay New Lourdes, Cortes kung siya napatay. Hindi naman maipaliwanag ng mga opisyal kung paano siya nakatakas sa pagsasabing nagsasagawa pa ng imbestigasyon. Hindi rin malinaw kung armado si Kiram at kung nagkaroon ng barilan sa nangyaring habulan.

