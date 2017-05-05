Mega sa mga ‘na-ano’ ni Tito: Sorry sa lahat ng nasaktan…Lahat po tayo ay nagkakamali!

DUMEPENSA na rin si Sharon Cuneta sa Uncle Tito Sotto niya na umani ng batikos sa kanyang “na-ano” joke kay DSWD Sec. Judy Taguiwalo sa nakaraang hearing ng Commission on Appointments.

Labis itong ikinalungkot ni Shawie, hindi lang sa tinaguriang second father kungdi sa pinsan niyang si Ciara Sotto na dawit na rin sa isyu ng ama.

Nasa abroad si Sharon ngayon at sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Facebook account ay inilabas niya ang saloobin sa isyu ng ama-amahan na asawa ng kanyang Tita Helen Gamboa.

Narito ang ilang bahagi ng pahayag ni Megastar: “We all say things we regret every once in a while. We are all only human, after all. We forgive because we know how it feels to ask forgiveness.

“I am sure that just like I and many others, we sometimes mention things that we do not mean to include the entire population in or about. Madami pong single mothers, single fathers. Hindi lahat ay mapagmahal at maaruga. Pero NAPAKARAMI namang single parents na ibibigay ang lahat maging ang sariling buhay para lamang sa ikaliligaya at ikabubuti ng anak.

“I MYSELF was a single mother. My two beloved cousins whom I consider true sisters, mga anak mismo ng kilala ko bilang ‘Fath’ at ‘Daddy’ at kilala niyo bilang tito sen o Sen. Sotto, ay single mothers din. Bakit naman nya babalahurain ang mga tulad naming mahal nya kung yun nga ang pakay nya?

“As his ‘panganay,’ and without even having spoken with him about this, I offer my sincerest and deepest apologies sa lahat po ng nasaktan at na-offend ng comment nya. Minsan po siguro lahat tayo ay nauuna sa pag-iisip ang pagsasalita.

“At tulad po ng narinig ko ngayon lang, humingi na rin sya ng paumanhin. Sana po ay matuto tayong magpatawad. Lahat po tayo ay nagkakamali. At lahat tayo ay nangangailangan din po ng patawad sa anumang nagawa nating para makasakit ng kapwa, sadya man natin o hindi,” bahagi pa ng post ni Shawie.

Dumugo rin ang puso ni Sharon nang idawit si Ciara sa isyu. Lahat kasi ng anak ni Sen. Tito ay kapatid ang turing niya.

“Lahat ng Ate ay dumudugo ang puso kapag ang mga kapatid – ang akin ay si Ciara Anna – ay nadadamay sa pagkakamali ng ama. Napakatinong babae po ng mga kapatid ko. Patawad po at maawa po sana kayo.Please spare her, like other good single mothers who were surely not meant to be included in a single, unthought of moment,” saad pa ng Megastar.

Kasabay ng depensa ni Shawie, naglabas din ng saloobin niya tungkol dito si Konsehal Gian Sotto, nag-iisang anak na lalaki ng senador. Samantala, as of presstime, tahimik pa si Ciara sa kontrobersya.