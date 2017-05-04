Sen. Zubiri itinalaga bilang 2019 SEA Games chairman

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte upang manguna at irepresenta ang bansa sa paghohost nito ng gaganapin na 2019 Southeast Asian Games ang kasalukuyang Senador na si Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Ipinaalam mismo ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez ang kaganapan Huwebes ng umaga matapos kumpirmahin nina Secretary Bong Go at Executive Secretary Salvador “Bingbong” Medialdea ang pagtatalaga ng Pangulong Duterte sa tubong-Bukidnon na si Zubiri.

“POC first vice-president Joey Romasanta informed Peping Cojuangco that the President (Duterte) appointed Senator Migz Zubiri as chairman sa hosting natin sa 2019,” sabi ni Ramirez.

Nakatakda namang magpatawag ng pulong si Zubiri sa binuong task force ng Philippine Olympic Committee at PSC anumang araw sa susunod na linggo.

“Host kasi tayo and the POC cannot operate without the government so the role of Zubiri is to represent the President and the government para patakbuhin ang organizing committee,” sabi ni Ramirez.

“Pag-uusapan iyan sa meeting as the money will come from the government with the organizing committee will be run by the POC. It’s a collaboration under the chairman and the budget from the PSC.”

Ito ang una pa lamang na hakbang na naisagawa ng bansa para sa ikaapat nitong pagho-host sa kada dalawang taon na pangrehiyong torneo matapos na akuin ng POC ang pagsasagawa ng multi-sports na kompetisyon sa Silangang Asya.

“If you look at the setup before, nandyan si POC at nandyan ako, but the one running the technical aspect ay POC, kami will provide the money and the government offices will help the POC,” sabi ni Ramirez.

“It’s really a government activity kasi host ang Pilipinas. Malalaman natin ang setup ng organizing committee pag nag-call ng meeting si Senador Migz sa POC-PSC next week. Hintayin muna namin papel from Malacañang as confirmed by Secretary Bong Go and Executive Secretary Medialdea,” sabi pa ni Ramirez.