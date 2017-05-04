Mahihirap walang pakinabang sa bawas tax pero tatamaan ng dagdag buwis

Hindi umano makikinabang ang mga walang trabaho sa bawas buwis sa personal income tax ng gobyerno pero papasanin nila ang dagdag na buwis na ipapataw nito.

Ayon kay ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio malaki ang magiging epekto ng dagdag na P6 buwis sa bawat litro ng diesel na ginagamit ng mga pampasaherong sasakyan.

Ang dagdag na ito ay magreresulta umano sa pagtaas ng pamasahe.

Sinabi naman ni Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe na dapat gumawa ng paraan ang gobyerno upang mabawasan ang epekto ng dagdag na buwis sa mga mahihirap.

“The first sector that will be immediately affected by the tax increases, particularly on petroleum products, is the transport sector, which composed of drivers, small operators, taxi jeepney and bus drivers, and UV express. Unless [the increase is] immediately pass on to the consumers,” ani Batocabe.

Ayon kay Batocabe sa mga pasahero babagsak ang dagdag na buwis na ipapataw ng gobyerno.

“The Number 1 safety net is for the government transport regulatory body to determine immediately how much should be passed on to the consumers [following the price increase on the petroleum products] because the transport sector will not survive if they will carry the burden 100 percent. It will be a big problem if our drivers stop working,” ani Batocabe.

Posible umano na dagdagan ang ibinibigay sa mga mahihirap na kasama na sa Conditional Cash Transfer program upang mabawasan ang epekto sa kanila ng dagdag na buwis.

“I am urging these government agencies to immediately plan or prepare for the safety of the most vulnerable sectors–the transport and the poor– these are two who will feel the initial shock. The middle class and the rich they can cope the increase. We need to prepare like preparing for an incoming disaster,” dagdag pa ni Batocabe.

Noong Miyerkules ay ipinasa na ng House committee on ways and means ang panukala sa botong 17-4 at tatlong abstention.

Sa ilalim ng panukala hindi na sisingilin ng buwis ang kumikita ng P250,000 kada taon. Upang mabawi at madagdagan ang kita ng gobyerno itataas naman ang buwis.