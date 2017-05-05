Kim sa intrigerang basher: Ay grabe siya oh! Intense si ate!

NAKA-MOVE on na si Kim Chiu sa failed romance niya kay Gerald Anderson kaya nga pumayag na siyang makasama ang binata sa Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.

But there are some fans who can’t seem to get over that like this girl @MsAndreaV19 who TAUNTED Kim sa Twitter when she posted this message, “Hmm! Gusto mo tlga ung complete name nia GERALD ANDERSON @pricnesschinita asa kpa my QUEEN BEA ALONZO n sya at iwan mo n c xian rebound mo lng.”

Hindi naman nagpadala sa pang-aasar si Kim. She wasn’t ballistic in her retort.

“Grabe sya oh!!! Intense si ate! Tulog kana ha? Pagod lang yan!!! make peace not war! personal life to work life is way far diff!!” sagot ni Kim.

Obviously, nasanay na si Kim sa bashers, sa mga walang kuwentang nilalang sa social media na walang ginawa kundi manlait.

Anyway, maganda ang pilot episode rating ng Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin kaya siguro inisip na lang ni Kim na ‘wag nang patulan ang mahaderang basher.