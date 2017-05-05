‘Inaano ako, kaya aanuhin ko rin sila sa ano! – Joel Reyes

LUMAWAK na ang tandem ng Dobol B sa News TV at ng RiteMed Philippines, ngayong napapanood na sa TV sina Mike Enriquez, Arnold Clavio, Joel Reyes Zobel at Ali Sotto bukod sa naririnig sa radio sa DZBB.

Pormal na nagpirmahan ng kontrata ang mga personalidad at ang nangungunang unibranded line of medicines na nagpasikat ng jingle na, “Huwag Mahihiyang Magtanong”, kahapon sa B Hotel sa Q.C..

Absent si Ali sa event na ‘yon kaya tanging sina Mike, Arnold at Joel ang humarap sa media kasama ang ilang bosses ng RiteMed.

Si Joel ang hindi pa masyadong popular sa press kumpara sa tatlong kasama. Matagal na rin siya sa radio pero nagkaroon na rin siya ng maiksing stint sa TV.

“Ngayon, nabibigyan na tayo ng pagkakataon. Although may limitations na ngayon. May restrictions na pagdating sa pananamit. Bawal ang t-shirt. At the very least, kailangan may kuwelyo (ang suot namin),” ani Joel.

Ano ang lamang niya kina Mike at Arnold?

“Naku, wala! Sa experience, lamang na lamang sila. Mas senior si Mike at si Igan is four years senior than me. Ako ‘yung pinaka-neophyte dito! Kaya kayan-kayanan ako ng dalawang ‘yan! Ha! Ha! Ha! Inaapi ako! Ha! Ha! Ha!

“Inaano ako, eh, aanunihin ko rin sila pagka-ano!” saad pa niya.

Nag-voice over din siya noon sa 24 Oras, “Nu’ng nag-number 2 kami, pinalitan nila ako! Ha! Ha! Ha! Pero ngayon number one nu’ng nawala ako!” rason ni Joel.

Komo Zobel ang gamit na apelyido, wala raw siyang kinalaman sa mayamang angkan. Idinagdag lang daw ang Zobel ng dati niyang boss dahil marami raw siyang kapangalan sa tunay niyang Joel Reyes na pangalan.

Ang Dobol B sa News TV ay mapapanood at maririnig mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes, 6-11 a.m. Sa GMA News TV at abroad via GMA News TV International.