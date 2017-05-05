Okrayan, matinding biritan sa Sarap Diva ni Regine Bandera

NAGHAHANAP ang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid ng pang-backup kay Inday (Teri Gian) sa favorite cooking show n’yo with a big twist sa GMA 7, ang Sarap Diva. Backup na kasambahay ang kailangan ng Songbird dahil masyado nang busy ang sidekick niya sa mga raket nito. Pero ang simpleng instruction ni Regine, nauwi sa isang umagang on the spot okrayan at matinding biritan! Maki-join ngayong Sabado dahil susugod sina Aicelle Santos, Jerald Napoles at Mike “Pekto” Nacua sa bahay ni Regine para sa kauna-unahang Divahan ng Kampeon showdown. Mabubusog kayo sa tawanan at sa special dish na ihahanda ni Ate Regs para sa mga di inaasahang bisita. Huwag palampasin ang sarap ng kainan, kwentuhan at kantahan ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa Sarap Diva pagkatapos ng Maynila!

