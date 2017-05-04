3 patay, 1 sugatan matapos mag-crash ang chopper ng Air Force INQUIRER.net

PATAY ang tatlo katao, samantalang sugatan ang isa pa matapos mag-crash ang helicopter ng Air Force sa Rizal ngayong hapon.

Nagsasanay ang mga pulis at militar nang maaksidente ang UH-1D chopper sa Sitio Hilltop sa Brgy. Sampaloc, Tanay, ayon kay First Lieutenant Xy-Zon Meneses, 2nd Infantry Division ng Army. “Tapos na ‘yung practical exercise nila for the day kaso nag-trouble ‘yung isang chopper ng pa-landing,” sabi ni Meneses.

Hindi pa inilalabas ang pangalan ng mga nasawi habang hindi pa nasasabihan ang pamilya ng mga biktima.

