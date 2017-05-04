Paslit nalunod sa hukay

Nalunod ang 6-anyos na batang lalaki nang mag-swimming sa tubig na naipon sa isang hukay sa Legazpi City, Albay, Miyerkules ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod pa sa ospital ang batang si Miguel Jocos matapos mahugot sa hukay alas-7 ng gabi, ngunit idineklarang patay ng doktor, ayon sa ulat ng Albay provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-3 ng hapon sa hukay na dating pinagkukunan ng mineral na perlite sa Purok 2, Brgy. Puro. Nagtungo si Jocos, kanyang kuya, at mga pinsan sa naturang lugar dakong alas-2 para mag-swimming, pero makaraan ang isang oras ay di na nakita na ang una. Naikuwento lang ng mga kasama ni Jocos sa kanyang ama ang pagkawala, nang mapag-alamang wala pa ang bata sa kanilang bahay alas-5:45, ayon sa ulat. Doon na humingi ng saklolo ang pamilya, at nagtulung-tulong ang mga miyembro ng Legazpi Integrated Coastal Resource Management, Albay Coastal Ranger team, at Albay Provincial Agriculture Office para hanapin ang bata. Natagpuan ng mga diver si Jocos dakong alas-7 at dinala sa Tanchuling Hospital, pero doo’y idineklarang patay ng doktor, ayon sa pulisya.

