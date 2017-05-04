Bato iginiit na walang sikretong selda sa ibang police station

IGINIIT ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na wala nang ibang sikretong selda sa ibang police station matapos naman ang pagkakadiskubre ng isang tagong kulungan sa Manila Police District (MPD).

“So far, all the regional directors reported to me that there are no existing secret detention facilities being maintained by their respective subordinate units,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Nauna nang sinabi ni dela Rosa na ipinag-utos na niya sa lahat ng police regional director ang pag-iimbentaryo ng mga kulungan para matiyak na wala nang sikretong selda.

Ito’y matapos madiskubre ang tagong selda sa loob ng MPD Raxabago Station sa Tondo, Maynila nang magsagawa ng inspeksyon ang Commission on Human Rights (CHRY sa Abril 28.

“We will make sure that there will be no more secret cells in the Philippines because that is against the law,” dagdag ni dela Rosa.

Binatikos si dela Rosa nang ipagtanggol ang sikretong selda.

Agad na sinibak ang Raxabago station commander na si Supt. Robert Domingo, at ang mga miyembro ng Drug Enforcement Unit ng station.