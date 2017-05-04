Mga opisyal ng DENR sinuspinde By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinuspinde ng Sandiganbayan First Division ang mga opisyal ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources sa Region 1 kaugnay ng kinakaharap nitong kaso ng graft. Sa inilabas na pahayag ng Ombudsman sinabi nito na sinuspendi ng korte ng 90 araw sina DENR Regional Director Joel Salvador, Finance Officer Rolando Reyes, Accountant Asterio Tolentino, Jr., at Budget Officer Perlita Mauri. Ang suspensyon ng mga ito ay hindi parusa kundi preventive suspension lamang upang hindi nila magamit ang kanilang puwesto laban sa kaso. “Considering that the validity of the Informations in these cases had already been established with the arraignment of the accused, their preventive suspension is warranted under the premises,” saad ng resolusyon. Bukod sa kasong graft nahaharap ang mga akusado sa kasong Illegal Use of Public Funds sa ilalim ng Article 220 ng Revised Penal Code. Ayon sa kasong isinampa ng Ombudsman, ginamit ng mga akusado ang pondo na nakalaan sa ecological solid waste management sa pagpapagawa ng Environmental Education and Information Center at Regional Director’s Office sa Baguio City. Nagkakahalaga umano ang pondong ginamit ng P758,998.07. Kinuwestyon din ng Ombudsman ang kawalan ng public bidding sa pagbili ng mga materyales at pinayagan umano ang pagbabayad sa supplier kahit na hind na-deliver ang mga ito. 30

