Magnitude 3.8 lindol sa Surigao

Niyanig ng magnitude 3.8 lindol ang Surigao del Norte kaninang umaga.

Naramdaman ang lindol alas-9:56 ng umaga ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Ang sentro nito ay 19 kilometro sa silangan ng bayan ng Socorro at may lalim na pitong kilometro. Ang paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar ang sanhi ng lindol.

Nagdulot ito ng Intensity I paggalaw sa bayan ng Socorro.

Walang inaasahang pinsala at aftershock sa lindol na ito ang Phivolcs.

