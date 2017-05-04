Abogado kay Alden: AlDub na lahat ng estudyante ko sa Law! By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAGPASALAMAT ang apo ng matandang may sakit na binisita ni Alden Richards sa hospital recently. “Dear Alden, kahit man lang sa maliit na paraan, makapagpasalamat kami sa kabutihan na ipinakita mo kay Nana. Your book in my college law class. #AlDub na silang lahat. Salamat pare. PS. Nana still in hospital.” That was Atty. Rafael Vicente Calinisan’s caption sa photo niya with his students who were holding his books. Sa pagkakaalam namin, may iba pang mga pasyente ang dinalaw at pinaligaya ni Alden pero hindi na niya ito ibinabandera sa media.

