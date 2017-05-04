Heart minura ang blogger, tinawag na gaya-gaya; kumampi kay Marian

AFFECTED much ang isang nondescript blogger sa latest post ni Heart Evangelista.

“A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.”

Ang interpretation ng isang blogger na nagpapapansin ay patama ito ni Heart kay Marian Something.

“After all the stalking, copying, provoking, insecure, and immature shenanigans that Heart Evangelista has been doing for years and continue to do, perpetuated by the shallow friends she keeps, this useless bitch of a Senator’s wife had the nerve to post this quote.

“Thankfully, no one is buying it anymore. Her latest manipulative act to provoke Marian Rivera (for a shirt, forcryingoutloud) which backfired so deliciously actually restored my faith in humanity. Heart and the few remaining twats who kiss her ass and stupidity will get it eventually.

“If we go through all the drama that has surrounded Heart’s life, with her own parents informing everyone of her psychological problems through a press conference (SO CLASSY!) and by not attending their daughter’s wedding, KARMA is truly the biggest bitch of all!”

‘Yan ang scathing remark ng nameless blogger. Darling, have you forgotten that Heart, in all the years that she’s in showbiz, has not figured in a fight with any of her female co-stars.

What about your idol? Go easy on your “useless bitch of a Senator’s wife” rant. For all you know, you’re the one who’s a bitch. Go look at yourself in the mirror and get what we’re driving at.

Ang kapal ng mukha mong tawaging bitch si Heart, eh, mukha ka namang piranha to the highest order. Karma’s a bitch? Bakit, anong karma ba ang sinapit ni Heart? Parang wala naman. She still has TV shows at marami pa ring endorsements.

‘Yung pagmumukha mo ang mukhang nakarma. Go look at yourself in a mirror. Malayong-malayo ka kay Heart in all aspects of life!!!

Oh, piranhas are no longer living in the waters. Mukhang nagkatawang-lupa na rin sila!!!