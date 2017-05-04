Marian, Dingdong dadalhin si Zia sa Spain para makilala ang lolo By Jun Nardo Bandera

BAKASYON grande ang malalaki nating showbiz personalities matapos ang mahabang weekend dala ng Holy Week at ASEAN Summit. Mas pinili nilang tapusin ang long weekends kesa sabayan ang maraming taong nagsamantala sa bakasyon. Ang mag-asawang Ryan Agoncillo at Judy Ann Santos, lumipad patungong Italy upang doon i-celebrate ang kanilang 8th wedding anniversary. Fifteen days naman ang hiningi ng mag-asawang Dingdong Dantes at Marian Rivera para magbakasyon kasama ang anak nilang si Baby Zia. Dumaan muna sila sa Santorini, Greece bago tumulak patungong Spain. Bibisitahin ng pamilya ang father ni Yan Yan sa Spain. Ito ang unang pagkakataon na makikita at makakasama ng tatay ng nag-iisang Kapuso Primetime Queen ang apong si Zia. Undisclosed naman ang lugar na pinuntahan ni Sharon Cuneta kahapon. Kailangan din niyang mag-recharge para pagbalik sa work, fully-energized na siya. ‘Yun nga lang, malalayo ng ilang araw si Shawie sa mga anak.

