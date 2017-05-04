Derek Ramsay dedma lang sa banta ng Abu Sayyaf, nag-enjoy pa rin sa Bohol By Jun Nardo Bandera

WALANG takot na pumasyal si Derek Ramsay sa Bohol. Ayon kasi sa mga balita, ilang members ng Abu Sayaf ang nagkukuta na sa nasabing probinsiya. Ang pagbisita ni Derek sa Bohol ay bahagi ng pagiging endorser niya ng isang donut chain. Doon niya na-feel ang pagiging mabait ng taga-Bohol base na rin sa post niya sa kanyang Instagram account. Bumisita rin ang aktor sa oldest church sa bansa, ang Baclayon church. “The beauty of our country never fails to amaze me,” bahagi ng caption ng aktor sa kanyang IG post. May napabalitang bagong series na gagawin si Derek sa TV5 na ididirek daw ni Brillante Mendoza. Pero wala pa siyang ibinibigay na detalye tungkol dito. Pawang sports ang pinagkakaabalahan niya ngayon base na rin sa mga ipinopost niyang pictures sa Instagram.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.