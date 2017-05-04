Miho Nishida nag-sorry sa TommyHo fans Bandera

ILANG araw pagkatapos magsalita ng dating PBB housemate at bagong Kapamilya hunk na si Tommy Esguerra, nagpaliwanag na rin ang dati niyang girlfriend na si Miho Nishida tungkol sa kanilang break-up. Nagkakilala sina Miho at Tommy sa PBB 737 noong 2015 kung saan na-develop ang feelings nila sa isa’t isa at pagkalabas nga nila ng Bahay ni Kuya ay magdyowa na sila. Hanggang sa umamin na si Tommy na naghiwalay na sila ni Miho kasabay ng paghingi ng sorry sa kanilang mga tagasuporta. Idinaan naman ni Miho sa Twitter ang mensahe niya sa kanilang followers, at tulad ng kanyang ex-BF, nag-apologize rin siya sa ToMiho fans. “Hello! guys! Pasensya na po kayo kung ngayon lang ako nagsalita. Alam ko po na naiintindihan niyo po ang pinagdadaanan ko. Sa mga fans po nagmahal at nagtiwala po sa aming dalawa ramdam ko po yung lungkot na nararamdaman niyo at humihingi po ako ng paumanhin. “Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa ibinigay niyo pong suporta mula sa simula. “Wish ko po sana na suportahan niyo po kami sa kanya kanyang landas na tatahakin namin. “Muli po akong nag papasalamat sainyo. Maraming maraming salamat po. Mahal ko po kayong lahat. #TuloyPaRinAngBuhay!”

