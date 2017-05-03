Pia Wurtzbach bagong ambassador ng UN Programme on HIV/AIDS

MAY bagong papel na gagampanan si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Siya ngayon ang bagong goodwill ambassador ng Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

Ibinandera ni Wurtzbach ang bagong papel niya sa kanyang Instagram account ang kuha niya kasama si Steve Kraus, UNAIDS director for Asia and the Pacific, nang isagawa ang paghirang sa kanya bilang ambassador sa Ateneo de Manila University.

“Finally its official! I will be working with UNAIDS as their Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific. To help raise awareness on HIV/AIDS and see the end of AIDS by 2030. Join our campaign by using the hashtag #LIVE2LUV and don’t forget to get yourself tested!” chika ni Pia sa kanyang post.

Matatandaan na isa ang pag-raise ng awareness tungkol sa HIV/AIDS sa mga adbokasiyang ibinabandera ni Pia mula nang sumali ito at manalo bilang Miss Universe noong 2015.

Kahilera ngayon ni Pia sa listahan ng mga UNAIDS ambassador sina fashion icon at former Spice girls member na si Victoria Beckham, fashion designer Kenneth Cole, Vera Brezhneva, Crown Princess Mette-Marit ng Norway, Princess Stephanie ng Monaco, at Naomi Watts, at marami pang iba.