Impeachment vs Duterte basura na

Hindi pa man nagsisimula ang pagdinig, idineklara ng patay ang impeachment complaint laban kay Pangulong Duterte.

Ayon kay House committee on justice chairman at Oriental Mindoro Rep. Rey Umali tatapusin nilang talakayin ang reklamo bago ang adjournment ng sesyon sa Hunyo 2.

“We will dispose of this [impeachment against President Duterte] complaint before we adjourn,” ani Umali.

Ayon kay Umali boboto ang supermajority bloc laban sa reklamo na inihain ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.

“Kayo na ang nagsabi niyan na malakas ang supermajority. I don’t want to preempt the action of the panel members but there is a very solid supermajority. The House of Representatives under PDP-Laban is stronger than ever,” ani Umali.

Sa susunod na linggo inaasahan na magsisimula ng talakayin ng komite ang reklamo.

Ayon sa reklamo ni Alejano, dapat papanagutin si Duterte sa dami ng paglabag sa karapatang pantao ng gobyerno at sa kanyang tagong yaman.

Samantala, sinabi ni Umali sa mga nais na maghain ng impeachment complaint laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo na maghanap ng endorser kung sila ay seryoso sa kanilang ginagawa.

Hindi naihain ang reklamo laban kay Robredo at ipinadala na lamang ito ng Impeach Leni Movement sa tanggapan ng mga kongresista kabilang si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.