Sotto kinuyog ng mga netizen matapos ang pahayag vs Taguiwalo

KINUYOG sa social media si Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III matapos ang kanyang komento kay Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo habang nakasalang sa makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA).

Ganap na alas-4 ng hapon, nanatiling numero uno ang “Tito Sotto” sa pinag-uusapan sa Twitter.

Binatikos ng mga netizen at ng mga women’s rights groups ang naging pahayag ni Sotto habang kausap si Taguiwalo.

Sa mga video na ipinost sa online, makikita si Sotto na sinasabihan si Taguiwalo ng “On the lighter side, Senator Drilon and I were looking at the personal information about you. You have two children. Daughters or sons?”

“Two daughters,” sagot ni Taguiwalo.

“Two daughters. But you’re single?,” dagdag ni Sotto.

“My life has never been a normal one. I never had a ‘mother, father, children’ kind of thing, except when I was growing up in Bacolod. Remember, I graduated from UP in 1970. I did organizing work. 1972 to 1986, it has been life underground or in prison. So, my stories would be different from the stories of those who have gone through UP, (and then worked for) a corporation,” ayon pa kay Taguiwalo.

“Ah in street language, when you have children and you’re single ang tawag diyan ‘na-ano lang,’” tugon naman ni Sotto, na ang tinutukoy ay ang mga nabubuntis ng hindi kasal.

Hindi naman nagpakita ng pagkapikon si Taguiwalo.

“Senator Sotto, I teach women’s studies in UP (University of the Philippines). We respect all kinds of families, and that includes solo parents,” giit ni Taguiwalo.