CA ibinasura ang appointment ni Gina Lopez

HINDI nakalusot sa makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA) ang kontrobersiyal na kalihim na si Environment Secretary Gina Lopez. Binasa ni Senator Manny Pacquiao, chairman ng CA committee on environment and natural resources ang rekomendasyon para ibasura ang pagkakatalaga ni Lopez. Inaprubahan ang rekomendasyon ng komite sa plenaryo. Kabilang naman sina Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito at Loren Legarda sa mga bumoto para sa kumpirmasyon ni Lopez. Muling itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte si Lopez matapos na hindi siya makalusot noong Marso 15.

Nauna nang ipinasara ni Lopez ang operasyon 23 mining company sa bansa.

