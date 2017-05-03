Nagtapos sa USC nanguna sa  2016 Bar exam

NANGUNA ang isang nagtapos sa University of San Carlos (USC) sa Cebu City sa 2016 Bar examinations.

Nakakuha si Karen Mae Calam ng rating na 89.05 porsiyento para manguna sa bar exam na isinagawa noong isang taon.

Ito ang unang pagkakataon na nanguna ang isang nagtapos sa USC sa bar exam.

Ito rin ang unang pagkakataon sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas na walang pumasok sa Top 10 mula sa mga kilalang paaralan sa Metro Manila.

Tatlong iba pang nagtapos sa USC ang nakapasok sa Top 10, sina Fiona Cristy Lao (3rd), Anne Margaret Momongan (7th), at Jefferson Gomez (8th).

Nabura ni Calam ang rekord ng iba pang nagtapos sa USC, kabilang na sina Athena Plaza, na pumangalawa sa 2015 Bar examinations, at dating Cebu governor at congressman Pablo Garcia, na pumangatlo sa 1951 Bar exams, bagamat pinakamataas pa rin ang nakuha ng huli na may rating na 91.5 porsiyento.

Umabot sa 3,747 ang nakapasa kung samantalang tinatayang 6,344 ang kumuha ng bar exam na isinagawa sa University of Santo Tomas (UST) noong Nobyembre, 2016.

Umabot sa kabuuang 59.06 porsiyento ang nakapasa sa bar exams.

“God is just so amazing and merciful. He gave me beyond what I prayed to Him,” sabi ni Calam.

Idinagdag ni Calam na wala pa siyang ideya kung ano ang kanyang susunod na gagawa.

“I really have no particular plans yet. All I want to do now is to go to the Basilica del Sto. Niño and offer all prayers and thanksgiving to God,” sabi ni Calam.

Kabilang sa iba pang pumasok sa Top 10 ay sina Gayle Ashley Khio, ng Silliman University (2nd), Athalla Liong, Andres Bonifacio College (3rd), Allana Mae A. Babayen-on, ng University of San Agustin (4th), Justin Ryan D. Morilla, ng Ateneo de Davao (5th), Mark Dave M. Camarao, ng Northwestern University (6th), Nia Rachelle M. Gonzales, ng University of Batangas at Marie Chielo M. Ybio, ng Silliman University (9th), at Andrew Stephen D. Liu, ng Silliman University (10th).