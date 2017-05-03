Walang makain kumonti-SWS

Nabawasan ang mga pamilyang nakaranas na walang makain sa nakaraang tatlong buwan, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station.

Mula sa 13.9 noong Disyembre, naitala sa 11.9 porsyento (11.2 porsyento na mga ilang beses at 2.1 porsyento na masalas o palagi) ang bilang ng mga Filipino na nagutuman sa survey noong Enero.

Sa survey noong Setyembre kung kailan nakaupo na ang Duterte administration, ang mga nagutuman ay 10.6 porsyento lamang.

Pinakamarami ang nakaranas na walang mailaman sa kanilang sikmura sa Visayas (13.7 porsyento), na sinundan ng National Capita Region (12 porsyento), Mindanao (11.7 porsyento) at nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon (11.3 porsyento).

Ang survey ay ginawa mula Marso 25-28 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents. Mayroon itong error of margin na plus/minus 3 porsyento).

Ang resulta ay unang nailathala sa BusinessWorld, ang media partner ng SWS.

