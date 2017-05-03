ROMEO VASQUEZ PATAY NA; PAMILYA NI ALBERT MARTINEZ NAGLULUKSA MULI

PATAY na ang veteran actor at dating matinee idol na si Romeo Vasquez. Siya ay 78 years old.

Pumanaw ang tatay ni Liezl Martinez at dating asawa ng veteran actress na si Amalia Fuentes habang naka-confine sa Kaiser Permanente Hospital sa Los Angeles, California, USA kahapon. Ito ay kinumpirma ng kanyang apo na si Alyanna Martinez sa kanyang Instagram account.

Ipinost ni Alyanna ang litrato ng kanyang yumaong inang si Liezl at Lolo Bobby (palayaw ng beteranong aktor) sa IG na may caption na: “Reunited now in heaven with Mama on her 32nd wedding anniversary!”

Kung matatandaan, sumakabilang-buhay si Liezl noong 2015 dahil sa cancer, habang ang ina naman nitong si Amalia Fuentes ay bedridden pa rin matapos ma-stroke sa South Korea noon ding 2015.

Bukod dito, nag-post din ang anak nina Liezl at Albert Martinez ng isa pang litrato kasama ang kanyang mga kapatid at Lolo Bobby na may caption na: “Will always remember only the good times! #LoloBobby.”

Samantala, nag-post din si Albert ng litrato sa kanyang IG account kasama ang yumaong father-in-law at nilagyan ng caption na: “My Father-in-law. My best friend…you will be missed #romeovasquez. Gone to soon.”

Nakisimpatya naman sa pagluluksa ng pamilya nina Albert ang ilan nilang malalapit na kaibigan sa showbiz, kabilang na ang mga veteran stars na nakatrabaho ni Mang Bobby noong kasagsagan ng kasikatan nito.

Nagsimulang mag-artista si Romeo Vasquez noong dekada 50, ngunit nakilala siya nang husto nang umapir sa mga pelikula ng Sampaguita Pictures kung saan nakatambal niya sina Amalia Fuentes, Susan Roces, Barbara Perez at Liberty Ilagan.

Ang unang pelikulang ginawa niya ay ang “Miss Tilapia” noong 1956 with Gloria Romero and Susan Roces.

Naging ka-loveteam din niya noon sina Vilma Santos (na nakarelasyon din niya noon), Alma Moreno, Elizabeth Oropesa at Vivian Velez.

Ilan sa mga pelikulang pinagbidahan niya tumatak sa mga Pinoy ay ang “Pretty Boy” (1957), “Sino Ang May Sala?” (1957), “Bobby” (1958), “Isinakdal Ko Ang Aking Ina” (1960), “Amy, Susie & Tessie” (1960), “Maruja” (1967), “Gaano Kita Kamahal” (1968) at “Swing It… Baby!” (1978).

Gumanap din siya bilang si Lauro Vizconde sa dalawang version ng pagpatay sa kanyang pamilya, ang “The Vizconde Massacre” (1993) at “The Untold Story: Vizconde Massacre II” (1994).

Huling napanood sa pelikulang “Reputasyon” ang aktor noong 1997 habang ang last acting job na ginawa niya para sa telebisyon ay ang teleseryeng Di Ba’t Ikaw noong 1999.