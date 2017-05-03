Pagtataray ni Bea Alonzo kay JK Labajo patok sa mga manonood By Alex Brosas Bandera

PALABAN na si Andeng (Bea Alonzo). This time, si Lucas (JK Labajo) ang nakatikim kay Andeng when a confrontation between them ensued in A Love To Last. “Hindi ko ugali na ipilit ang sarili ko sa isang taong ayaw sa akin,” wailed Andeng. Nagustuhan ng netizens ang palaban na stance ni Andeng lalo pa’t feeling nila ay masyadong naapi ang dalaga. “Ayun nah!! Umpisa nah! go go Anding Labanan na! #alovetolastforevertondingstar? Tumaray na sya sa mga taong walang hiya kong makapag husga sa kanya cg grace lucas tudas kau n anding naming.” “Grabe tapal c lucas…lahat nga nman ay tama. di komo otherwoman sya ni anton wl ng respect..buti nga ke lucas…hahaha!!! Sabi nga ni andeng move on na kc di nan sya reason pr maghiwalay ang parents. winner tlg mga eksena kanina…lahat ng cast.”

