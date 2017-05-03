Mocha Uson dedma lang sa pang-ookray ni Tim Yap

NAG-APOLOGIZE na si Tim Yap sa kanyang, “Some of the girls don’t look like they come from the provinces they represent” aria sa Twitter referring to recent candidates of Bb. Pilipinas.

“I didn’t mean it that way. I am sorry for whoever I offended with my tweet. I think everyone is beautiful no matter where they’re from,” say ng event host and organizer.

But his, “So many of the candidates look like MochaUson don’t you think?” rant was not met with sarcasm. Ang nakapagtataka, walang reaction si Mocha.

Actually, no one, we think, looked like Mocha. They’re better looking than the blogger