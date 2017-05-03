Agree ka ba: KC mas magaling daw na host ng Binibining Pilipinas kesa kay Pia By Jun Nardo Bandera

CONQUERING Sagada ang posts ni KC Concepcion nitong mga nakaraang araw. Minus her boyfriend Aly Borromeo nga lang ang eksena niya habang naglalakad-lakad sa mga puno at mga ulap. Achieved na naman ni Kayce ang isa sa kanyang bucket list. Bahagi pa rin ito ng pag-conquer niyang muli sa kanyang health at body. Unforgettable ang naranasan ng TV host-actress kahit na nga may intrigang mas magaling siyang host ng Binibining Pilipinas kesa kay Pia Wurtzbach, huh! Una kasing kumalat na si KC ang magiging host ng pageant pero nawala siya sa eksena at si Pia nga ang pumalit.

