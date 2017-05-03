Gardo naaksidente sa taping ng serye ng AlDub

NAAKSIDENTE si Gardo Versoza sa taping ng GMA primetime series na Destined To Be Yours.

“[H]ad a very bad fall, slammed my head, literally VERSOZA ON THE FLOOR? Thank you LORD. No crack in d skull. Thanks cupcakes destinedtobeyours,” ang unang mensahe ni Gardo sa kanyang Instagram account.

Ipinost din niya ang kanyang litrato habang nasa stretcher na may caption na: “Humampas po ng bonggang bongga ang ulo ko sa sahig sa eksena namin ni vicente [Tommy Abuel] kaya ayun akala ko basag bungo ko cupcake nagdilim paningin ko.”

Habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito, maayos na raw ang kundisyon ni Gardo matapos mabigyan ng first aid treament.

May ilang netizens naman ang nagsabi na tila may konek sa aksidenteng kinasangkutan ni Gardo ang tweet ni Janice de Belen, ang gumaganap na asawa ni Gardo at nanay ni Maine Mendoza sa Destined To Be Yours.

Sey ni Janice, “Sometimes our scenes become physical and there is always a chance that accidents happen. D ba dapat mandatory ang medic sa set????”