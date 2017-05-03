Michelle Madrigal 3 buwan nang buntis

MAHIGIT tatlong buwan nang buntis ang dating sexy actress na si Michelle Madrigal. Ito ang ibinalita niya sa kanyang Instagram kamakailan.

Ayon sa dating aktres na produkto ng talent search ng ABS-CBN na Star Circle Quest, madalas na siyang makaramdam ng matinding pagkahilo, pagsusuka at morning sickness patunay na naglilihi na siya sa kanyang first baby.

Aniya sa kanyang IG post, “I cannot express how excited and nervous we are as we move forward into this new chapter of our lives as family!”

Nakatakdang manganak si Michelle sa darating na November. Dagdag pa niyang mensahe sa kanyang social emdia followers, “We are truly blessed beyond belief. God is amazing!”

Walang sinabi si Michelle kung sino ang tatay ng kanyang magiging baby, pero sa pagkakaalam namin, ang karelasyon niya ngayon ay ang dating football player na si Troy Woolfolk.