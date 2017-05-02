P2M halaga ng shabu nakumpiska sa Batangas port Inquirer

NAKUMPISKA ang tinatayang dalawang kilo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P2 milyon sa isang inabandonang kotse ng isang pinaghihinalaang pusher sa Batangas Port, Batangas City kahapon ng umaga, ayon sa pulisya. Pag-aari ang kotse ng isang pusher na siyang target ng buy-bust sa BF Homes, Parañaque, ganap na alas-12:15 ng umaga. Sinabi ni Supt. Herbert Baylon, assistant chief of police for operations ng Parañaque police station, na nagsagawa ang mga operatiba mula sa Station Drug Enforcement Unit ng city police ng buy-bust laban sa isang lalaki na nakilala lamang bilang alyas “RJ”, isang residente ng Aguirre Ave., BF Homes. Nakatakas ang suspek sakay ng kanyang kotse papuntang South Luzon Expressway matapos makatunog na nakikipagtransaksyon siya sa mga pulis. Natagpuan ng mga otoridad ang sasakyan ganap na alas-8:40 ng umaga sa parking ng Batangas Port kung saan naroon pa ang ilegal na droga. Hindi naman matagpuan ang suspek.

