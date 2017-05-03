PSL beach volley aarangkada bukas By Angelito Oredo Bandera

MAGBABANGGAAN ang mga pinakamagagaling na beach volleyball players ng bansa umpisa bukas para sa Belo-Philippine Super Liga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup na gaganapin sa SM By the Bay.

Sasabak dito sa unang pagkakataon ang tatlong sunod na kampeon ng Nestea Beach Volley at UAAP beach volley champion na si Cid Demicillo na makakatambal si Aby Marano para sa F2 Logistics.

Inaasahang magbibigay sila ng matinding hamon sa nagtatanggol na kampeonong si Juvelyn Gonzaga na may bagong kakampi na si Maika Morada para sa Cignal HD A.

“Bagong challenge saka madaming adjustment dahil bagong kakampi pero umaasa kami na mapapanatili namin ang titiulo sa amin,” sabi ni Gonzaga, na huling nakapareha si Nerizza Bautista para sa RC Cola Army.

Asam naman nina Patty Orendain at Fiola Ceballos ng Foton Tornadoes na tuluyang putulin ang dalawang sunod na taong kabiguan sa torneo na isa sa magiging basehan ng Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Incorporated (LVPI) sa pagbuo nito ng pambansang koponan.

Kabuuang 12 koponan ang magsasagupa sa women’s kabilang din ang Perpetual Help, Generika Ayala-A, F2 Logistics B, Cocolife, Cignal HD-B, Generika Ayala-A, Sta. Lucia Realtors, Petron XCs, Generika Ayala-B at Petron Sprint 4T.

Siyam na koponan naman ang magsasagupa sa men’s division ng torneyo. —Angelito Oredo

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.