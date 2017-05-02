Kambal nalunod

Nalunod ang 16-anyos na kambal mula Iloilo nang mag-swimming sa ilog sa Infanta, Pangasinan, iniulat ng pulisya. Unang nalunod si Rey Candado kaya sinubukang iligtas ng kakambal na si Rico, pero kapwa sila inanod, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Naganap ang insidente pasado alas-3 ng hapon Linggo, sa bahagi ng Nayom River na sakop ng Sitio Dusok, Brgy. Nayom. Bago ito’y dumalo ang mga Candado at anim pang menor de edad sa isang binyagan malapit sa ilog, at pagkatapos ay nag-swimming, ayon sa ulat. Sinubukang hanapin ng mga menor de edad ang magkapatid na Candado pero nabigo, kaya humingi ng saklolo sa mga kaanak at mga opisyal ng barangay. Matapos iyo’y nagsagawa na rin ng search and rescue operation ang Coast Guard at narekober ang mga Candado. Isinugod pa sa ospital ang kambal, pero kapwa idineklarang patay ng mga doktor, ayon sa pulisya. Naipaalam na sa pamilya ng magkapatid na Candado sa Oton, Iloilo, ang kanilang sinapit, at ipinaayos na ang pag-uuwi sa mga labi ng kambal.

