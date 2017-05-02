Mayor sa CamSur sinibak

Sinibak ng Office of the Ombudsman ang isang mayor sa Camarines Sur kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagpapa-upa ng bahagi ng palengke.

Ayon sa Ombudsman guilty si Baao Mayor Melquiades Gaite sa kasong administratibo na Grave Misconduct at Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service.

Pinaupahan umano ni Gaite sa Lambert Consolidated Complex Development Corp. ang 1,704 metro kuwadradong bahagi ng Baao public market. Hindi umano ito dumaan sa Sangguniang Bayan.

Sa ilalim ng Local Government Code of 1991 lahat ng kontrata na papasukin ng chief executive ay dapat pinayagan ng Sanggunian.

“The act of respondent, a veteran local chief executive with almost two decades of experience, in entering into a contract of lease for a period beyond that in Municipal Ordinance No. 03 amounts to a transgression of some established and definite rule of action more particularly unlawful behaviour or gross negligence by a public officer.”

Sa ilalim ng Municipal Order 3 ang pag-upa ay tatagal lamang ng limang taon pero 25 taon ang ibinigay ni Gaite sa Lambert.

Hindi rin umano sinunod ni Gaite ang probisyon ng ‘goodwill money’ sa pagpapaupa na nagkakahalaga ng P1.719 milyon.

Sa halagang ito, 70 porsyento ng pera ay mapupunta sa trust fund na gagastusin para sa pagpapaganda ng palengke. Ang 30 porsyento naman ay magsisilbing deposito ng umuupa.

“Clearly, respondent committed a corrupt act that would classify his misconduct as grave,” saad ng Ombudsman.

Inatasan ng Ombudsman ang Department of the Interior and Local Government na ipatupad ang dismissal order.