US, Japan pinagkakatiwalaan ng mga Pinoy-Pulse Asia

Mas tiwala ang mga Filipino sa Estados Unidos kumpara sa China, batay sa Pulse Asia survey.

Nagtitiwala ang 79 porsyento (29 great deal of trust at 50 porsyentong fair amount of trust) ng mga Filipino sa Estados Unidos ayon sa survey noong Marso, mas mataas sa 76 porsyento sa survey noong Disyembre.

Hindi naman ito pinagkakatiwalaan ng 20 porsyento (16 porsyentong not too much trust at 4 porsyento na no trust at all). Wala namang tugon ang 0.4 porsyento.

Sumunod namang pinagkakatiwalaan ang Japan na may 75 porsyentong trust rating (20 great deal of trust at 54 na a fair amount of trust) na mas mataas sa 70 porsyentong nakuha nito noong Disyembre. Mayroon itong 25 porsyentong distrust rating.

Ang Australia naman ay may 69 porsyentong trust rating (12 great deal of trust at 57 a fair amount of trust). Ito ay may 30 porsyentong distrust. Hindi kasama ang Australia sa survey noong Disyembre.

Ang United Kingdom/Great Britain ay pinagkakatiwalaan naman ng 53 porsyento (9 great deal of trust at 44 na a fair amount of trust). Ito ay mayroong 44 porsyentong distrust rating.

Ang Russia naman ay may 42 porsyentong trust rating (7 great deal of trust at 35 na a fair amount of trust) at distrust rating na 56 porsyento.

Ang China naman ay may 37 porsyentong trust rating (5 great deal of trust at 31 na a fair amount of trust) na bumaba ng isang porsyento. Mayroon itong 63 porsyentong distrust rating.

May tiwala naman ang 82 porsyento sa United Nations at sa Association of Southeast Asian Nations (97 porsyento).

Ang survey ay ginawa mula Marso 15 hanggang 20 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents.

